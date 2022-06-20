Agatha reviews central schemes in NGH

Tura, June 20: In order to facilitate effective implementation of government schemes in the district, a meeting of the District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee was on Monday, held at Mendipathar Multipurpose Cooperative Society Hall in North Garo HIlls.

The meeting was chaired by Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma as the chairperson wherein she reviewed the progress of various ongoing central sponsored schemes.

During the deliberation, the MP sought information and follow-up action on issues and urged district officials to monitor the progress and status of the schemes for effective completion and implementation of the government schemes in a time bound manner. She also apprised the district officials that a follow-up with higher authorities pertaining to the schemes would be initiated and further sought intervention with the concerned authorities for timely disbursement of funds for the smooth implementation of the schemes.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, RP Marak in his introductory remark said the DISHA meeting is a channel to take stock of the performance of the government schemes. He also highlighted the COVID 19 situation and cited that covid cases in the district have improved.

During the meeting, schemes such as PWD – PMGSY (ongoing road works), MGNREGS, PMAY – G, NSAP, NRLM, Health, PHE – JJM, ICDS and water resources were reviewed.

MLAs, Timothy D Shira, Rupert Momin, Marthon Sangma and Pongseng Marak, MDCs and other nominated DISHA Members besides government officials were also present in the meeting.