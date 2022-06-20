AAY, PHH & Non-NFSA rice released for Tura Urban

Tura, June 20: The Superintendent of Supply, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice (regular) for AAY, PHH and NFSA/ Non-NFSA beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division and Rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of June, 2022 has been released.

A notification issued in this regard directed all Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3/- per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.11 Kg per Card per Month at the rate fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, for PMGKAY beneficiaries’ rice is being issued free of cost at the prescribed scale of 5 Kg per Head per Month for AAY beneficiaries and 5 Kgs per Head per Month for PHH beneficiaries, the notification added.