Mukul visits SGH to take stock of flood situation, calls upon government to do more

Baghmara, June 20: Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma today paid a visit to the village of Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills to

get a first-hand feel of the situation impacting the people of the district after devastating rains over the past week left at least 8 dead or missing and hundreds homeless.

Calling upon the state government to do more for those faced with an unprecedented natural disaster, Mukul said the people were suffering and extra ordinary measures were needed to tackle the situation.

Speaking on his visit, Mukul stated that devastation that has been left behind by the unprecedented calamity has affected people’s lives and livelihoods along with their habitation as well.

Because of incessant rains and subsequent deluge in the SGH district and other parts of Garo Hills, many parts of the district have remained cut off after major connecting bridges were washed away either due to rains or landslides. Though an estimate on the damage is still not available due to connectivity issues, locals stated that hundreds, if not thousands, of houses were washed away with people being left with nothing.

“Based on the mandate of Disaster Management Act 2005, the government is bound to provide at this time. Keeping in mind the quantum of devastation, you will agree that much more needs to be done by the authorities. The injured are not being able to get health care and are stranded and drastic measures have to be taken as extra ordinary situations call for extraordinary measures,” said Mukul.

Many areas of SGH, including Siju, Rongara, Maheshkola and Khalu have remained completely cut off.

Earlier, there were reports of at least two badly injured persons being stranded in the Siju PHC after suffering grave injuries. However, with the place being cut off, they have not been able to taken out for better medical care.

Relief to places like Siju and Rongara are apparently being provided through boats, though the quantum that is being provided may not suffice. Most shops in Siju, as per locals, have already run out of supplies.

For places like Maheshkola and Khalu, the only way to supply relief and medical supplies is now through air transport, though none has been provided so far. Commenting on the response to the calamity, Mukul felt much more needed to be done as the situation is extraordinary.

“There is no scope for the ‘chalta hai’ attitude. I hope the government realizes, keeping in mind the erratic behaviour of nature and climate change, that something concrete needs to be done,” he added.

Meanwhile, narrating their harrowing experiences on the fateful day, local residents of Nongalbibra informed that at least 10 villages in the area were badly affected.

“We are being sheltered by the Church and the community but are yet to receive any form of relief from the government. Our entire home and all our belongings are lost and we need help in rebuilding our lives,” said one of the villagers before Mukul Sangma.