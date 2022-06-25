Absconding prisoner recaptured by Meghalaya Police

Jowai, June 25: The fugitive that fled from District Prison Jowai, Shiningstar Pala has been recaptured by Meghalaya Police.

Tracking of fugitive started from the day he had escaped and all out efforts were made to nab him wherever he showed up. Active support from family members and consistent effort from the Special Team of police had forced the fugitive to land in police net again.

Shiningstar Pala hails from Wahiajer village and was convicted for life imprisonment u/s 364/302 IPC on 09 May’22. He managed to escaped from Jowai District Jail in the afternoon of June 22 last. He escaped from outside the prison premises when he was taken out for washing the Ambulance of the prison by its driver.