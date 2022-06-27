Assam CS reviews links restoration in Barak, Dima Hasao districts

Guwahati, June 27: Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua today took stock of restoration of suface communication in the Barak Valley districts and Dima Hasao district of Assam through a video conference with deputy commissioners and requested the stakeholders for immediate restoration of the damages caused by floods and landslides.

Representatives of NHAI, NHIDCL, NF Railways, PWD (NH and Roads) among other organisations also took part in the video conference.

The chief secretary also instructed the authorities concerned to complete assessment of the rehabilitation grant in flood-ravaged Cachar district by July 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Itanagar and Bhubaneswar as well as prepositioned NDRF teams in the districts of Assam along with Indian Army, SDRF, fire and emergency personnel, police and AAPDA Mitra volunteers are helping the district administrations in rescue operations and relief distribution.

Relief items, weighing 56.023 metric tonnes, including rice, dal, packaged drinking water, oral rehydration salt (ORS), etc along with 3,928 food packets were air transported on Monday from Guwahati and Jorhat to deluge-affected Silchar.

According to the flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a population of 21, 52,415 in 2,254 villages across 22 districts remain affected by flood.

Eight persons have lost their lives in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll in the first wave of floods/landslides since April 6, 2022 to 134 (117 in flood and 17 in landslide).

Currently, 538 relief camps and 177 relief distribution centres are functioning in the affected areas sheltering 1, 91,194 people.

“The flood situation in the state is improving as water in the rivers is receding from the affected areas,” the ASDMA report said.