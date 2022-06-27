Groups to protest over poor state of Baghmara Civil Hospital

Tura, June 27: Organizations from Baghmara in South Garo Hills have announced a sit-in demonstration at the Baghmara Civil Hospital in protest against the authorities’ failure to rectify several issues which were earlier raised by them.

Local organizations including the GSU, FKJGP, ADE, AYWO, GSMC and AHAM had earlier raised the issue of the pathetic condition of the hospital with regard to infrastructure, and urged the official to look into the matter.

According to the organizations, leaks have developed at several places on the roof of the hospital compelling patients to be shifted from place to place in search of dry space. The organizations added that toilets were also in an extremely pitiable state with foul smell emanating from them as well as from the drain. In addition to these, the organizations claimed that most of the ceiling fans of the hospital were not working making it impossible for patients to bear the summer heat.

Apart from raising the pathetic conditions at the hospital, the organizations had since long been demanding the appointment of a Gynaecologist, Pathologist and Paediatrician besides others.

The decision to hold the agitation comes after members of the organizations recently conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital and found that their demands have not been looked into. The Sit-in Demonstration is to take place for two days, on June 29 and 30 from 10 am to 5 pm.