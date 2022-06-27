MPCC stages ‘satyagraha’ against Agnipath scheme

Shillong, June 27: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) along with the state Mahila Congress Committee, observed a “Satyagraha” against the Agnipath scheme today at Pradesh Congress Bhavan here.

“The Congress firmly stands with the youth of the country and we promise to protect their rights and interest by fighting to get the scheme withdrawn. The Central government must scrap the Agnipath Policy because it will jeopardize national security,” states a Press release.

“The six-months training to be conducted as per the policy is inefficient for the needs of the battle field and deploying them to the frontline without proper training is just not acceptable,” the MPCC states.

“It is puzzling that the government has introduced such a disruptive scheme at a time of rising regional tension and the continuing of occupation of Indian territory by the Chinese Troops.

“It appears that the BJP and its allies believes there is something wanting about our armed forces or Perhaps Political and leadership failures being laid at the door of the military to distract attention from Government failures,” the statement further states.