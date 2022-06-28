4 die as vehicle falls in ditch near Kaziranga

Guwahati, June 28: Four youths died after a vehicle they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a deep ditch beside national highway-37 at Kanchanjuri near Kaziranga National Park in central Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday morning.

Sources said the vehicle had to be pulled out with the help of a crane.

“There were five people in the vehicle (Hyundai Aura, bearing registration number AS-03-AE 8003). The mishap took place around 7.15am. Four have died while another is seriously injured,” a police official said.

“They were on their way to Jorhat from Guwahati when the incident took place”, said a police official.

While four persons died on the spot, one person was critically injured in the incident, the official added.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Sachin Bordoloi, 18, Rohit Das, 23, Risabh Das, 19, and Rahul Senapati, 20.