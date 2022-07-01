Forum alleges improper functioning of nursing centre

Tura, July 1: The Constitutional Rights’ Forum (CRF) on Friday sought the proper functioning of the recently constructed Nursing Training Centre at Baghmara in South Garo Hills as well as the fulfillment of the agreement made with the landlord prior to its construction.

In a memorandum to the Director of the Health and Family Welfare (MI) in Shillong, President of the forum Greneth M Sangma said that while offline classes are being conducted in other institutions both in the state and the country, the nursing centre has been taking online classes from January this year. According to Greneth, the centre has remained closed since May 16 this year.

Greneth also said that the department is yet to fulfill the conditions made in the agreement with the land owner prior to its construction, which was to provide employment to one of the family members in grade III or grade IV ‘if land is provided free of cost’.

Pointing out that the land owner has the right to take back the land if the agreement is not kept, Greneth demanded that the department either close down the centre after attaching the trainees with other centres or to run the centre offline, besides fulfilling the agreement.