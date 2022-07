Seizure

The Office of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Excise), in its ongoing drive against illicit liquor, illegal sale of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine etc, conducted raids in restaurants and stalls in the town and its outskirts in May and seized 45.400 litre of illegally distilled liquor and 13.955 litre of IMFL. A total of 16 persons were also arrested in this regard.