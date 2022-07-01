One sentenced to 20 years in jail under POCSO Act

Shillong, July 1: The Court of Special Judge (POCSO). West Garo Hills district has sentenced one Rasthy A Sangma to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 25,000 after convicted him under relevant sections of the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girls for one year.

A FIR was lodged in Tura Women Police Station on March 14, 2020 against the accused. The accused is also undergoing trial in another similar case which was registered in the same police station. He was charge sheeted in this case on November 21, 2021.

In another case, the Court District and Sessions Judge in Tura has sentenced one Beatbeat Ch Marak to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined RS 10,000 on charges of rape and assault of a women who had gone to collect vegetables from her Jhum cultivation on October 4, 2016. The accused was charge sheeted on July 31, 2017 after investigation of the case registered in Women Police Station in Tura.