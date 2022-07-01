Rajasthan govt transfers 32 IPS officers

Jaipur, July 1: In the aftermath of the Udaipur killing, the Rajasthan government has transferred a total of 32 IPS officers.

Notably, the police is being questioned for not taking timely action on the complaint filed by tailor Kanhaiya Lal on the alleged threats he received before his brutal murder.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in Udaipur on Thursday, read Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint letter and questioned IG Hinglajdan and SP Manoj Kumar as why no action was taken in the matter.

The same night, the IG and SP were transferred.

Prafulla Kumar is new IG and Vikas Sharma is new SP in Udaipur.

Jodhpur Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi has also been shifted and given the responsibility of Jaipur Police Academy.

On May 2, major communal riots were reported in Jodhpur after which the internet was suspended.

