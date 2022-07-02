India eves prevail over SL in 1st ODI

Pallekele, July 1: The experienced Deepti Sharma shone with the bat after her exploits with the ball, coming to the Indian women’s team’s rescue in a tricky chase for a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI here on Friday.

In the company of Pooja Vastrakar (21 not out), Deepti (22 not out) guided the team home in 38 overs after being set an easy target of 172, in Harmanpreet Kaur’s first match as full-time ODI captain.

Cruising at 123 for three, India nearly made heavy weather of what seemed a comfortable run-chase after Harmanpreet departed for a well-made 44, slipping to 138 for six.

But Deepti and Vastrakar ensure India emerged winners.

India bowled out Sri Lanka for 171 in 48.2 overs, and then chased down the target with 12 overs to spare. (PTI)

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka women: 171 all out in 48.2 overs (Nilakshi de Silva 43, Hasini Perera 37, Deepti Sharma 3/25, Renuka Singh 3/29) India Women: 176/6 in 38 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 44, Shafali Verma 35, Harleen Deol 34, Deepti Sharma 22 not out, Pooja Vastrakar 21 not out; Inoka Ranaweera 4/39).