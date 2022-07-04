Meghalaya enhances salary of ad hoc teachers

Shillong, July 4: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday decided to enhance the grant-in-aid to the ad hoc teachers. The decision will impact roughly Rs 100 crore annually on the state budget.

This decision has come days after the ad hoc teachers under the banner of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) staged a protest outside the Main Secretariat, demanding an enhancement of salary and an upgrade from ad hoc to deficit pattern.

According to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Higher Secondary, Secondary and Science teachers will get a salary enhancement of Rs 9,000. A Higher Secondary teacher who used to get 24,000 will now draw Rs 33,000; Rs 29,000 for a Secondary teacher and Rs 31,000 for a Science teacher.

For the Upper Primary, Lower Primary, Hindi teachers, including the fourth teachers under SSA, the Cabinet has decided to increase their salary by Rs 6,000. From Rs 16,000, an Upper Primary teacher will now draw Rs 22,000, while the salary for Lower Primary, Hindi and fourth teachers has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

Sangma said the total impact will roughly be about Rs 100 crore annually and with the enhancement, the State would have to spend around Rs 320 crore annually.