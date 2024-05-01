Wednesday, May 1, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title

By: Agencies

Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show ‘Dance Deewane 4’, will next be seen in a thriller title.On Tuesday, the first look of the actor from the project was revealed.The yet-to-be-titled project is an action thriller in which the actor has performed the stunts himself.Suniel also took to his Instagram and shared the first look, captioning it, “Here’s my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can’t wait to get back into ‘Action’.”(IANS)

Previous article
New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema
