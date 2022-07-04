Villagers complain to DC over incomplete PMGSY road

The road in question is the one from NH-51 in Darengre to Nengja Bolchugre under the PMGSY Scheme. According to the villagers, the contract work was allotted to one, Fersen Ch Momin, who happens to be the father of Dr Mukul Sangma’s son-in-law.

The complaint was submitted to Tembe on Monday, by villagers of Nengja Bolchugre, Dilnigre, Nengjapara, Teksragre, Gallabalgre, Amindagre, Amakgre and Mengkakgre.

“The construction of the road was started in 2014, but even after a gap of nine years, the road is lying incomplete and in a deteriorating condition,” the villagers said in the complaint.

According to the villagers, the pitiable condition of the road due to the abandonment of work is especially causing hardships to school going children who use the road daily. The villagers have resorted to repairing and maintaining the road by conducting social works themselves from time to time, photos of which were submitted along with the complaint to the DC.

The residents have urged the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and to ensure that the road is completed at the earliest to ease the sufferings of commuters.