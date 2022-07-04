Former JYF President to contest assembly election from Khliehriat

Jowai, July 4: Former President of the Jaintia Youth Federation (JYF), Damewanhi L Rymbai (32), has decided to contest the 2023 assembly election from Khliehriat Constituency presently represented by Kyrmen Shylla.

Rymbai who is a teacher of the District Council LP School and involved in various social and religious activities, announced his decision to contest the election in a press conference held at Jowai on Monday afternoon.

Briefing media persons, Rymbai informed that the people of Khliehriat Constituency have become economically stressed due to the NGT ban on coal mining and during the ban though few people have been greatly benefited, the common people are suffering.

“I want to uplift the living standard of the people socially and economically be it in terms of road projects, health issues, poverty and other infrastructures in which the Constituency still lacks behind”, Rymbai said adding he wants to make Khliehriat and Wapungskur (his native village) both as model town being the district headquarter and C&RD Block centre respectively.

Rymbai further informed that he would improve sports activities for the youths and also set up rehab-center for those who are suffering and addicted to intoxicated substances.