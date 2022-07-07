Centre, Assam govt working in tandem to help flood-hit people: PM

Guwahati, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the central and state governments were working together to reduce the difficulties of the flood affected people of Assam.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati-based Agradoot Group of Newspapers via video conferencing, Modi empathised that for the past few days, Assam has been facing great challenges and difficulties in the form of floods.

“Normal life has been greatly affected in many districts of Assam. The chief minister and his team are working very hard day and night for relief and rescue,” he said.

Addressing the gathering at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra auditorium, the Prime Minister congratulated the ‘strong voice of the Northeast in Assamese language, Dainik Agradoot, for the occasion and complimented them for keeping the values of unity and harmony alive through the medium of journalism.

The Prime Minister remarked that under the guidance of Kanak Sen Deka, Agradoot always kept the national interest paramount.

“Even during the Emergency, when the biggest attack on democracy took place, Agradoot did not compromise on journalistic values,” he said.

“Assam has played a key role in the development of language journalism in India as the state has been a very vibrant place from the point of view of journalism. Journalism started 150 years ago in the Assamese language and kept on getting stronger with time,” he added.

Underlining the biodiversity and cultural richness of Assam and Northeast, the Prime Minister said “Assam has a rich legacy of music and that it needs to reach the world at large.”

He said efforts of the last eight years with regard to physical and digital connectivity of the region would be hugely beneficial for tribal tradition, tourism and culture of Assam.