Canada, Costa Rica secure spots in Women’s WC

MONTERREY (Mexico), June 9: Julia Grosso scored in the 64th minute and Canada secured a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Panama at the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.

With Canada’s victory, Costa Rica also qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Costa Rica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the earlier game at Estadio Universitario.

Canada dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t punch through Panama’s defense until Grosso’s goal, her third of the tournament.

In the earlier game, Cristin Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead. An own goal in the 33rd doubled the lead before Granados scored her second just before halftime. Katherine Alvarado scored in the 48th.

Costa Rica has made the World Cup field just once before, in 2015. Canada and Costa Rica joined the United States, which qualified for the World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico. (AP)