Activist death case: Dibrugarh OC transferred; cops asked to act tough against goons

Guwahati, July 11: Special DGP (law and order) of Assam Police, G.P Singh on Monday said that the Vineet Bagaria suicide case was being intensively pursued and that police in Dibrugarh district have been directed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hooligans who show “muscle power” and take law in their hands.

Singh on Monday took stock of the progress of the police investigation into the death of Dibrugarh-based animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria, who was found dead at his Shani Mandir Road residence on Thursday morning.

Police have so far arrested three accused who are charged to have abetted Vineet’s suicide. However, two more accused in the case, Sanjay Sarma and Ijaz Khan, are still absconding.

“The local police have been asked to issue a look out circular against the two accused (for criminal intimidation) who are still absconding. In addition, the police have been asked to prepare a detailed report of criminal intimidation in two years and strengthen the case diary so that a charge-sheet can be filed within two months,” the special DGP (land and order) informed mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Sadar police station officer-in-charge Boloram Terang has been transferred with immediate effect on the ground that he had failed to take timely action even after the Bagaria family had lodged complaints against the accused.

Terang will be replaced by Jorhat Sadar police station officer in charge, Raju Chetry.

It may be mentioned that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday met the members of the bereaved family and assured strict action against those responsible for Vineet’s death, including police officials who failed to act after complaints were filed by the family earlier.