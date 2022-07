The first ever off-road cycling competition was held in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills, on Saturday. Organised by Awe Pedalers Club of Resubelpara, the Open category was won by Deva D Sangma with John Andrew Momin and Sengsrang G Momin in second and third place respectively. In the Under 15 category, Steven Marak secured first position followed by Lishat K Marak and Welbiang K Sangma.