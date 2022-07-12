Massive rally demands stringent action against rapist

- Mawkyrwat, July 12: The people of Umpung village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, South West Khasi Hills District today took part in the massive rally organized by the Dorbar Shnong Umpung condemning the criminal involved in raping a 1 year and 8 months old girl recently and demanded stern action against the rapist.
All residents of Umpung village including school children, youths, men and women along with members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Umpung Unit and KSU Ranikor Circle and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) Women’s Wing took part in the rally displaying placards condemning the rapist. The rally started from the market place to the Umngi Bridge and then ended at the starting point.
According to locals, the incident took place on July 7, 2022 in which one person identified as Spingdar Nongrem (41) from Umpung village but has settle in another village, rapef a 1 year and 8 months old girl in which the child was gravely injured and immediately taken to the CHC Ranikor for treatment and later referred to Ganesh Das Hospital, Shillong for better treatment.
The incident has shocked the people of the village who immediately caught the accused and beat him up, but luckily he suffered only minor injuries as the headman along with the leaders of the village have to protect him and hand over to the police who later arrested him. An FIR has also filed by the relatives of thr victim against the accused.
