Cong has no moral right to criticise govt: State BJP

Guwahati, July 12: “Congress has no moral right to criticise the BJP-led government in Assam which is committed to combating crimes with an iron hand,” said Assam BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, Gogoi claimed, “Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah can forget but the people of Assam will never forget how anarchy and mayhem prevailed during the Congress regime with killings, rape, theft and burglary, encroachment of land belonging to indigenous people, giving safeguard to criminals, rampant corruption and syndicate raj.”

He said that the BJP government was committed to the people of Assam for making society free from crime and criminals.

“People of this state have witnessed how the present government is working relentlessly towards eradicating the menace of drugs, rape and other forms of violence from the society, besides showing empathy and concern for the common man,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He further said that no matter how hard the state Congress president tries to give a clean chit to the Congress, the people of Assam are aware that it was during the Congress rule that crime reached its peak.

“On the other hand, during the present BJP-led government, the rate of crimes has gone down. This is a great achievement of the present government which has ushered in peace and stability in the state,” the BJP spokesperson claimed.

The state police had recently informed that the average crime rate and the number of pending cases have declined considerably during the last one year. The average crime rate per lakh population was 384 last year, which has come down to 222 this year.

IANS