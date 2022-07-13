Govt directs Home, Police depts to end drug menace

SHILLONG, July 12: Meghalaya government has instructed the Home and Police departments to crack down on drug dealers and check the drug menace in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the enforcement agencies have gone full throttle against drug dealing following a meeting about two months back.

“Instructions have been given to the Home department and the police to check the menace and catch the people involved,” he said, lauding the state police for a “tremendous job”.

The police across the districts have in the last 30 days made a series of seizures and arrested many people involved in the crime.

On Tuesday, the West Jaintia Hills district police seized 1,168.182 kg of high-quality cannabis or ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore from a Guwahati-bound truck.

The district’s Superintendent of Police, Bikram D Marak said the drug was seized at Mookyndur checkpoint during a routine check of vehicles plying on the route. The police found 80 packets of ganja in a truck.

A case was registered at the Jowai police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sangma termed the seizure as “stellar”. “Kudos to @MeghalayaPolice for yet another stellar catch. Continue your tirade against drugs with unwavering commitment,” he wrote on Twitter.

Director-General of Police Lajja Ram Bishnoi assured rewards for all police personnel on duty for their alertness leading to the seizure of drugs and the prevention of trafficking through and within the state.

A few days ago, the state police seized 676 grams of heroin worth Rs one crore and 30 strips of Nitrazepam tablets besides arresting some people.

The police had earlier arrested five persons and seized smuggled gold biscuits and cash from them.