High-ranking Pak Army officer abducted, shot dead by militants

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the night between July 12-13, a group of 10-12 terrorists abducted Lt. Col. Laiq shaheed, who was serving in DHA Quetta, along with his cousin Umer Javed near Warchoom, Ziarat, as they were returning to Quetta after visiting Quaid-e-Azam’s residency, Geo News reported.

On receiving information, Army’s Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase the fleeing terrorists. They were traced moving to their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam.

Following that, a deliberate search operation was launched by the security forces using Special Service Group (SSG) troops and helicopters.

Resultantly, on night July 13, a group of 6-8 terrorists was spotted while moving towards a nullah in nearby mountains by one of the teams of security forces. On sensing their possible encirclement, terrorists shot Lt. Col. Laiq Shaheed and attempted to flee the site, Geo News reported.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces, while a huge cache of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives and ammunition have also been recovered from their hideout.

However, in the process, the remaining terrorists, along with the other abductee Omer, were able to flee for the time being.