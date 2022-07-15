Holiday declared in K’taka schools amid rain fury

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting of district commissioners and other concerned officials from the rain-affected districts on Friday where he will take stock of the flood situation.

District Commissioner Nitesh Patil has announced two-day school holiday in Belagavi district considering the heavy rainfall there. Krishna river is overflowing and people on the river banks have been alerted to ensure safety.

The rains have wreaked havoc in Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Hassan districts as well.

Till Wednesday, heavy rains claimed 32 lives in the state, while 14 relief camps have been set up across Karnataka.

The four coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu have received additional rainfall in July this year. North Karnataka districts have also received excessive rain.