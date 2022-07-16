PM Modi inaugurates Bundelkhand Expressway

The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the expressway, the Prime Minister recalled the glorious tradition of hard work, valor and cultural richness of the Bundelkhand region.

He said “the land that produced countless warriors, where the devotion for India flows in blood, the prowess and hard work of local sons and daughters have always brightened the name of the country”.

Talking about the difference that will be brought about by the new expressway, the Prime Minister said “the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi has been reduced by 3-4 hours by the Bundelkhand Expressway, but its benefit is much more than that”.

“This expressway will not only give speed to vehicles here, but it will accelerate the industrial progress of entire Bundelkhand,” PM Modi said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cabinet ministers, and others were among those present on the occasion

The Prime Minister also spoke on the “culture of seeking votes by distributing freebies in our country”.

He said “the freebies culture is very dangerous for the development of the country”.

“People of the country have to be very careful with this freebies culture. Those with freebies culture will never build new expressways, new airports or defence corridors for you. They feel that they can buy the votes by distributing freebies to the common man,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that gone are the days when infrastructure and facilities were limited to large cities and selected areas of the country.

He asserted that due to the expressway, the region will see many opportunities of development, employment and self employment.

The Prime Minister said the projects in Uttar Pradesh are connecting many areas that have been ignored in the past.

Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts — Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

“Similarly, other expressways are connecting every nook and corner of the state, leading to a situation where, every corner of Uttar Pradesh is ready to move forward with new dreams and new resolutions. The double-engine government is working in that direction with renewed vigour,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also talked about improved air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

He said new airport terminals came up in Prayagraj.

“Kushinagar got a new airport and work is going on in Jewar, Noida for a new airport and many more cities are being connected with air travel facilities. This will give a push to tourism and other development opportunities,” he said.