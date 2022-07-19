Former White House aides expected to testify at hearing on US Capitol riot

Washington, July 19: Two former White House aides to then US President Donald Trump will reportedly testify at Thursday’s primetime hearing to be held by the House select committee to investigate the January 6 Capitol attack last year, especially Trump’s inaction when the riot unfolded.
The select panel led by Democrats required the US Secret Service last week to provide information about the agency’s text messages on Jan. 5-6, 2021, which were reportedly erased, Xinhua news agency reported.
Trump’s allies and supporters have charged the inquiry as a political “witch hunt” designed to tarnish the former president as well as the Republican Party.
The session on Thursday will be the committee’s eighth public hearing.
IANS
