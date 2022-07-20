Cricket Corner

Lendl Simmons retires from int’l cricket

St John’s (Antigua), July 19: West Indies top-order batter and veteran limited-overs specialist Lendl Simmons on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect, with his sports agency ‘124notout’ posting a lengthy message on social media. The batter finished his career with a total of 3,763 runs for West Indies from 144 matches over all three formats. The 37-year-old played five Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is. (IANS)

NepalT20 League to begin from Sept 24

Kathmandu, July 19: The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has unveiled four of the six teams that will feature in the inaugural season of the NepalT20 League, scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 22 at Tribhuvan University Cricket Stadium. The four franchises are Kantipur Capital, Biratnagar Superkings, Janakpur Royals and Lumbini All Stars. (IANS)