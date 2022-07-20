NPP members join UDP in Mendipathar

Resubelpara, July 20: In a set-back to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the Mendipathar constituency, a huge contingent of members and leaders of the NPP today formally joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) at a function held here in North Garo Hills (NGH).

The newly-joined members of the UDP included an aspiring candidate for the NPP ticket, Subhroto G Marak, who is likely to become the UDP candidate from the area after he has quit NPP following the party high command apparently deciding to give the ticket to the current MLA, Marthon J Sangma, bypassing,what they called, years of hard work.

“The UDP has been in power in the state for the past 30 years in some capacity or other and we are sure that we will be able to bolster the party further in Mendipathar. I am confident that we will pull through this seat for the party in the coming elections. We will definitely try our hardest,” stated Marak on his joining the UDP today.

He added that his constituency, despite Meghalaya gaining statehood for over 50 years, was yet to be fully developed and there were areas which required immediate attention.

“Look at the state of the infrastructure in our area. Schools remained dilapidated, roads remained the same. There are places in the constituency where people still have to walk 10 kms as roads are not navigable. Even during our visits, we have had to stop the car and walk to meet people of our constituency. The condition of schools has not got any better. These are focus areas that need immediate intervention. Our party will definitely work on these sectors,” added Marak.

The former NPP leader was in a 3 way battle for the right to represent the NPP in the constituency before the yet to be confirmed move of Marthon dashed their hopes. However, for the UDP, NPP’s loss has become their gain as Subhroto is likely to become the candidate for the party in the constituency.

Marak, during the conversation today claimed that at least 500 NPP members joined the UDP along with him, with more likely to come.

The joining ceremony today was attended by UDP adviser and former MLA, BG Momin and L Ch Momin.

During his welcome speech, BG Momin hoped the induction of the new members would enhance their chances and hoped for all of them to come together to strengthen the party in the region.

IANS