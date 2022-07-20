Tripura CM Manik Saha tests Covid positive

Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon, recently attended several party and official programmes in different parts of the state.
In view of the rising fresh cases of Covid-19, the Tripura government has taken several steps including making wearing of face masks mandatory in public places from July 12. The positivity rate in the state increased to 10.86 per cent on Wednesday from 0.93 per cent on July 1. With 1906 active cases on Wednesday, in all, 365 people have tested positive during the past 24 hours.
