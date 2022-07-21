Van der Dussen’s ton helps SA thrash Eng by 62 runs

Chester-le-Street (England), July 20: South Africa piled more misery on the embattled England white-ball side, thrashing the hosts by 62 runs in the opening One-day International at Chester-le-Street, in a match which was all-rounder Ben Stokes’ last outing in the 50-over game.

It would have been the perfect gift for Stokes, who played his last ODI for the country on Wednesday night, but South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen spoilt England’s party with a composed century, shorn of extravagant sixes, as the visitors scored a mammoth 333/5 in 50 overs.

Proteas pace bowler Anrich Nortje then came out firing on all cylinders, finishing with figures of 4/53 as the Keshav Maharaj-led side dismissed England for 271 in 46.5 overs to complete a 62-run win.

South Africa, despite losing Quinton de Kock early on, made a steady start with Janneman Malan and Van der Dussen putting together a century partnership for the second wicket.

Van der Dussen and Malan’s partnership set the stage for the visitors to dominate the latter half of the innings. But Malan fell for 57, trying to clear deep mid-wicket against Moeen Ali. Aiden Markram carried on from where Malan left off while van der Dussen pressed ahead in stifling heat at the venue.

Van der Dussen completed his third ODI hundred in the 38th over and Markram followed suit in the next over by getting to the half-century mark. At 244/2 after 40 overs, South Africa appeared well on course for a 350-run total.

But the visitors fell short of the mark as England turned to spin to restrict the big hitters. Van der Dussen and Markram struggled to time the ball with the latter soon holing out to a Jonny Bairstow off Liam Livingstone to be dismissed for 77. Livingstone put more pressure on the Proteas batting when he had van der Dussen dismissed for 133, dismissed by a flatter delivery. (IANS)