Pujara hits third double century for Sussex

London, July 20: Star India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his incredible form and hit a double century on captaincy debut for Sussex to put his side in a commanding position against Middlesex here on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, ended on 231 off 403 balls (21×4, 3×6), his third double and fourth 150-plus score from 10 innings for Sussex this season. Pujara was the last wicket to fall for Sussex who notched up a massive total of 523 on day two of their Division Two County Championships at the Lord’s here. The Indian earlier scored 203 versus Durham and 201 not out against Derbyshire. (PTI)