Combined groups from Phulbari raise issues with CEM, EMs

Tura, July 22: Combined organizations from Phulbari and Chibinang areas recently met GHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Albinush Marak as well as concerned EMs of various departments and raised several issues being faced in the area.

The combined organizations included the FKJGP, AYWO, FAF, All A’chik Youth Welfare Society (AAYWS), All Garo People’s Forum (AGPF) besides others.

During their meeting with CEM Albinush Marak, the organizations raised the issue of the Council land at Chibinang, which was demarcated and surveyed four months ago and an eviction notice issued to illegal settlers in May, giving them a time frame of ten days to submit necessary documents to the GHADC. With the given time frame elapsing, the organizations questioned why there was a delay in the eviction process and demanded that the process begin immediately.

The issue of outside hawkers entering Garo Hills freely and doing business without any valid documents was raised with the EM concerned during which the organizations suggested that the GHADC make a rule mandating outside traders and hawkers as well, to have in their possession TNT licenses. The organizations also urged the authorities to check the TNTs of the permanent shopkeepers at Phulbari and Chibinang markets as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the issue of the destruction of natural resources especially due to timber smuggling and illegal stone quarrying was raised with the EM in charge of Forest. Informing that these illegal activities are being run secretly by local non-tribal traders, the organizations urged that they be closed down immediately.

During their meeting, the organizations also submitted a memorandum of all the issues raised to GHADC CEM, Albinush Marak.