Drug menace: DGP seeks help of Madanrting locals

SHILLONG, July 23: After most drug-related cases in the state were reported from Madanrting area in recent times, the Meghalaya Police on Saturday sought cooperation from the residents to tackle the menace.

Director-General of Police LR Bishnoi and other police officials interacted with different communities where apart from the drugs issue, the issue of law and order in the locality was also discussed.

Speaking at a meeting, Bishnoi said a number of POCSO and drug-related cases were reported from the area. He said POCSO cases are being registered more in areas outside Shillong. NDPS is a matter of concern for everyone in Shillong, he said.

“If we don’t tackle the problem now, our future generations will not forgive us,” Bishnoi said even as he appealed to people to come forward and share any information related to drugs with the police.

Stating that 1.5 kg of heroin has been recovered since he donned the DGP’s mantle, he said mere 450 milligrams of drugs is enough to make someone an addict. The police saved the lives of many youth by making the recoveries. The DGP said around 4,000 kg of ganja was also recovered. In this regard, he urged the citizens to reach out to their contacts in Manipur and other states and share such information with Meghalaya Police.

According to the DGP, as per a survey conducted in 2019, there were 2.5 lakh drug users in Meghalaya. Now, he added, the number has gone beyond 3 lakh which means the addicts make up nearly 10% of the state’s population. He said more than 7.5 crore youth in India are taking drugs today.

Asserting that Meghalaya Police have waged a war against drugs, Bishnoi said they are devising a system to reward citizens who would share information about such illegal activities with the police. The cops, who make such seizures, will also be rewarded, he said.

Earlier, East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger lamented that 30% of the drugs cases come from Madanrting police station.

“It is our duty to fight the menace. Our future generations will be nowhere if we don’t fight it,” he said.

Some residents asked the police to be more approachable while some others appealed to them to try and rid the state of the drugs menace. Bishnoi visited several areas of the locality and interacted with the people.