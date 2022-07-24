State talent identification programme in Jowai

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 23: The state talent identification program, organised by Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and implemented by Edge10, United Kingdom was conducted in Jowai, on July 23 where 342 athletes competed in the four tests – 20M sprint, 10M Speed Ladder Run, Compass Drill, and the Verticle Jump. Nine athletes ranging from 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 years with international benchmarks were discovered during the programme. Ram Passah ran an international speed of 3.01 seconds in the 10M speed ladder Run. Daiahunlangki Shylla did the Compass Drill in 8.68secs, while Lana i ka Kamar completed the Compass in 8.03 secs and the 20M sprint in 3.48 secs. Jesica Lalthatvuri Darnei did a 20M sprint in 3.54 seconds while Salonbhami suchiang did the Compass Drill in 7.66 secs. Also, Daekyrpang mitre Pyrngap finished the compass drill in 7.39 secs, Foremost Dhar ran 2.39 secs in the 10M speed ladder run, and two boys crossed the international benchmark with 73.4cms and 71cms in the Vertical Jump.