Water conservation awareness rally held in Jowai

Jowai July, 25: The office of the divisional soil & water conservation officer, Jowai territorial division, organised a rally-cum-awareness programme as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan on the theme “Catch the rain, where it falls and when it falls”.

The rally was participated by school children of Jowai urban area. The awareness rally was flagged off by additional deputy commissioner, P.K Boro from Daimasi playground, Ladthalaboh, according to a Press release.

The ADC said that this rally was very important because this is a problem that everybody faces these days.

“Human activities have changed and destroyed the environment. We need to understand the importance of protecting nature” he said and advised the students to take home the message of importance of protecting and conserving water.

Creating awareness on water conservation, the Soil and Water Conservation Officer, T. War said,” Each one of us can contribute to save and preserve water by doing our bit no matter how small each day.”

“We just need to make a commitment to ourselves – instead of buying packaging plastic bottles we need to carry along our own water bottle, to make a habit to use biodegradable leaf for food packing instead of foils and plastics and to carry grocery bags from home “, said the officer.