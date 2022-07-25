Talent identification programme held in EJH

Khliehriat, July 25: The Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with the Edge 10 Group today conducted the State Talent Identification, 2022 for East Jaintia Hills District at Dkhiah East Indoor Hall.

The programme is being implemented by the Edge 10 Group under the supervision of Australian Olympian, Ian Campbell, according to a Press release.

The programme was attended by the minister of social welfare, revenue and disaster management etc., Kyrmen Shylla, working president, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), John. F. Charting and the district sports officer, East Jaintia Hills District, Stephanie M Rapsang.

Kharshiing said that the talent identification programme had already been completed in 10 districts of the state and East Jaintia Hills District is the 11th district where this programme was being conducted. He informed that the talent identification in Shillong will start from July 26.

Those students, who have not been able to participate in the testing held in the EJH, can participate in Shillong with prior intimation to the chairman of the Podium Finish Committee MSOA, Dipshon Ryntathiang.

Ian Campbell, Australian Olympian, said that the Edge 10 Group has conducted the Talent Identification testing across ten districts of the State and they have seen promising results among both boys and girls aged 10 years and above.

More than 400 students both boys and girls, from various schools in the district participated in today’s event. The physical test conducted consists of 20m sprint, 10m ladder run, compass drill, and vertical jump.