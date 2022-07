By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 25: The Assam Regimental Centre and the Meghalaya Police played a one-off football exhibition match as a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Mawlai Madan Heh on Monday. Assam Regimental Centre won the contest 3-1. The match was witnessed by about 1,500 spectators, including senior army and police officials, as well as school children and other dignitaries.