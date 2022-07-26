Meghalaya to felicitate sports achievers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 25: Meghalaya athletes who excelled to achieve medals for the year 2017-18 in various sports discipline in the Regional/Zonal/National & International competitions will be felicitated on a programme organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya on July 27 at U Soso Tham Auditorium, a statement released by the department said. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh will attend the function, the statement added.