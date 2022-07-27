Meghalaya sets up control room to enforce SIP ban

Khliehriat, July 27: The deputy commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district general has informed the general public that the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has set up the state control room (SCR) to monitor the enforcement of single use plastic (SUP) ban. The operating hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Furthermore, the State Control Room (SCR) is set up to felicitate activities for effective implementation of SUP ban and to provide assistance, guidance, clarification and information as may be sought by various stakeholders regarding the ban of SUP items, which includes specified items covered/ excluded from SUP ban, alternatives to banned SUP items and their availability in Meghalaya, guidance for filing of complaint on SUP Grievance APP and guidance for the operation of SUP compliance monitoring portal, etc.

The control room shall monitor the enforcement of single use plastic (SUP) ban by various concerned agencies and report compliance status through SUP Compliance Monitoring Portal. For any clarification and queries people may contact this at the phone number (0364)-3562693.