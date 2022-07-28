Felicitation programme in city for sportspersons

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 27: With India’s shining scorecard at the Tokyo Olympics and overall achievements of disciplines improving, national enthusiasm around sports has gone up. Sports has been witnessing attention long overdue.

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Government of Meghalaya, held a Felicitation of Sports Achievers at Regional, Zonal, National and International Level Competitions 2017-2018 & launched a Cash Award Scheme today at the U Soso Tham Auditorium.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma as the chief guest and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya Banteidor Lyngdoh as guest of honour.

Other present on the occasion include Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Dr Vijay Kumar, Director of Sports & Youth Affairs WAM Booth, under secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs Shivansh Avasthi, and members of the MSOA among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said, “Indian sportspersons have been excelling at international arenas. As we engaged with the youth through the Sports program, we found about 7-8 youths among 300-500 participants who met international standards and were in the ‘Super Elite’ category, despite no professional training, diet, even to the extent of some not even having shoes, running bare feet but proving to be just as efficient. This shows their immense talent that needs to be recognised, acknowledged, and supported.

“This program is part of a bigger goal, and so are the many other programs that will focus on different talents from academics to music and many more. By mid-August we would like to distribute the first set of cheques and will continue to be distributed, to provide funds for the youth to allow them to follow their passion and prosper,” he added.

“With a youth led population in Meghalaya, the state government is aligned to build a strong foundation of guidance, support, and resources which will help bring out more hidden stars who can further contribute to this discipline.”

A total of 231 sportspersons from various Olympic and Non-Olympic disciplines were felicitated at the event. Along with the felicitation, a Cash Reward Scheme was also launched to recognise the achievements of sportspersons at the Regional/National/ International Championships.

Once the sportspersons are inducted into the national team, other cash awards will be made available – Northeastern Council (NEC) Chairman’s Award for Excellence and the amount earmarked are – Olympic Games – Rs. 1 crore for gold medal, Rs 50 lakhs for silver medal and Rs 30 lakhs for bronze medal.

Cash awards for National Games winners is Rs 30 lakhs for gold medal, 10 lakhs for silver medal and Rs 5 lakh for bronze medal. Coaches of medal winning athletes in various competitions will also be eligible for cash awards.