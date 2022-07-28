Action from the State Level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament 2022 organised by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, at the SAI Football Ground, NEHU, on Wednesday. A total of 576 footballers from all 12 districts are competing in the Under-14 Boys and Under-17 Boys & Girls categories. The tournament is

being played on a league cum knock-out basis. The participating teams are

competing in three venues – SAI Training Centre, NEHU,

MFA Artificial turf and Mawlai Madan Heh Artificial Turf.