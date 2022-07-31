Lashkar terrorist killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar, July 31: The terrorist, who was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Binner area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, has been identified as a local member of the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Sunday.

“Killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan Baramulla, active since 5/2022 and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. One AK rifle, 2 magazines and 30 rounds recovered,” police said in a tweet.

Earlier, the gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. And the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

One terrorist was killed and two Army jawans and a policeman were injured in an encounter in the Wanigam Bala area in Baramulla on Saturday. (IANS)