(From Top to Bottom) Winners of the U-17 Boys final St Anthony’s HSS (EKH), Girls U-17 champions Iewrynghep SS (EKH), and Boys U-14 winners Roman
Catholic Evening S (WJH) with their trophies, on Saturday.
(From Top to Bottom) Winners of the U-17 Boys final St Anthony’s HSS (EKH), Girls U-17 champions Iewrynghep SS (EKH), and Boys U-14 winners Roman
Catholic Evening S (WJH) with their trophies, on Saturday.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Prev Post
Comments are closed.