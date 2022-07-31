U-17 Boys final St Anthony’s HSS , EKH

By By Our Reporter

(From Top to Bottom) Winners of the U-17 Boys final St Anthony’s HSS (EKH), Girls U-17 champions Iewrynghep SS (EKH), and Boys U-14 winners Roman
Catholic Evening S (WJH) with their trophies, on Saturday.

