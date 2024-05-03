Friday, May 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna committed rape; victim has recorded her statement in court: K’taka CM

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, May 3: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that Prajwal Revanna, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson and sitting JD(S) MP, who is the prime accused in the sex videos scandal, had committed rape.

“Prajwal Revanna will be arrested no matter where he is and brought back to India,” CM Siddaramaiah announced.

CM Siddaramaiah stated in Bagalkot that Prajwal Revanna’s case is not about sexual harassment but the crime of rape.

“The victim will not lie about being raped before court. Won’t her life get ruined if she lies? The victim, a married woman, has stated that she was raped,” he added.

Sources confirmed that following the recording of the statement by the victim, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has booked cases under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent).

Sources explained that the victim who appeared before the 32nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bengaluru and recorded her statement under CrPC Section 164, was one of the victims among those hundreds whose videos have come out.

The SIT is preparing to issue a third notice to Prajwal Revanna on Friday. The sleuths have also searched the houses and farm houses belonging to Prajwal Revanna and JD(S) MLA, his father HD Revanna, where the sexual assault was allegedly committed on the victims.

Sources stated that the authorities might also seize the property.

The NDA’s Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, Prajwal Revanna is absconding and is said to be abroad.

His request seeking time to appear before the court was rejected by the SIT.

Prajwal Revanna’s obscene videos showing sexual harassment and abuse of women have taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm.

IANS

