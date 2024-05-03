Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

10 pc discount for Mumbai Metro commuters on voting day in Mumbai

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Mumbai, May 3: Passengers of Metro Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai suburbs are about to get a special 10 per cent discount on May 20, the day of voting for Lok Sabha elections, 2024.

Commuters of Mumbai Metro, utilising Mumbai 1 Card, Paper QR, and paper tickets will enjoy the privilege to travel to the polling stations and return home after voting with a special discount of 10 per cent on base fare.

“People residing across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be travelling from different corners to cast their vote. Thus, on May 20, Mumbai Metro has taken up the noble initiative of offering discounts to its commuters. This meaningful direction permits the citizens of MMR to reach their destined voting stations and fulfil their responsibility to democracy with added convenience. Moreover, this step makes passengers feel more satisfied with the services of Mumbai Metro,” said Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation.

Maha Mumbai Metro is actively participating in SVEEP – Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation – to encourage metro riders to fulfill their civic duty and vote in elections. This initiative aims to motivate citizens to contribute to the nation by exercising their right to vote.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi HC issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas after trial court’s rejection
Next article
Elusive leopard finally trapped near Hyderabad Airport
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Telangana Cong functionaries get bail in HM Shah’s doctored video case

Hyderabad, May 3: A city court on Friday granted conditional bail to five members of the social media...
NATIONAL

Reluctant Rahul Gandhi finally steps in Raebareli to keep family flag high

New Delhi, May 3: Fursatganj airstrip in Raebareli was buzzing with activity on Friday morning. Luxurious chartered flights...
NATIONAL

Elusive leopard finally trapped near Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, May 3: A leopard which was moving around Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad on the...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas after trial court’s rejection

New Delhi, May 3: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice on petitions by former Deputy...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Telangana Cong functionaries get bail in HM Shah’s doctored video case

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 3: A city court on Friday granted...

Reluctant Rahul Gandhi finally steps in Raebareli to keep family flag high

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 3: Fursatganj airstrip in Raebareli was...

Elusive leopard finally trapped near Hyderabad Airport

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 3: A leopard which was moving around...
Load more

Popular news

Telangana Cong functionaries get bail in HM Shah’s doctored video case

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 3: A city court on Friday granted...

Reluctant Rahul Gandhi finally steps in Raebareli to keep family flag high

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 3: Fursatganj airstrip in Raebareli was...

Elusive leopard finally trapped near Hyderabad Airport

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, May 3: A leopard which was moving around...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img