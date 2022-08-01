RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn ruckus over Raut’s arrest, other issues

The Government, meanwhile, assured that a discussion of Price rise will be held on Tuesday.

As soon as it met at 11 a.m., the opposition created a pandemonium over the issues forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 12 p.m. After the resumption, the ‘Question Hour’ was taken up for around 40 minutes before the second adjournment was announced amid chaos, this time till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the Centre’s ‘misuse’ of investigative agencies for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders in a bid to silence them.

The moved followed Raut’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials around last midnight in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Rs 1,034 crore Patra chawl land scam case.