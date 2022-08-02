Goa TCP Minister assures to handle ‘Silly Soul’ bar linked to Irani responsibly

Panaji, Aug 2: Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said that ‘Silly Soul bar’ issue will be dealt with responsibly.

His assurance follows a complaint from RTI activist Adv. Aires Rodrigues that the construction of the ‘Silly Souls bar and restaurant’ in Goa, allegedly run by family members of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, was illegal.

“My department will check it systematically and then I can brief you. Department is pretty competitive professionally to deal with such situations. We will take care of it,a Rane told reporters here.

“We should not unnecessarily put accusations on others, just because you want to put. Person in concern is my leader also. More importantly, a very responsible person. It will be dealt with responsibly,” Rane said.

‘Silly Soul Bar and restaurant’ at Bhouta Vaddo in Assagao Village initially caught in controversy over obtaining renewal license allegedly on dead person’s name.

Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad on Friday began hearing the case of liquor license, in which RTI activist Adv. Aires Rodrigues has alleged that the licence was obtained illegally and renewed though the applicant died in 2021.

On this whole issue, Congress has come down heavily on Irani, alleging that her family members are running this restaurant. However, Smriti Irani has already clarified that her daughter is not involved in running a restaurant in Goa and has issued legal notices to Congress leaders demanding an apology from them.

Adv Rodrigues has submitted a complaint against the restaurant with Town and Country Planning (TCP) department alleging infringement of rules and regulation while constructing the restaurant. (IANS)