Aussie Test skipper Pat Cummins to be guest speaker at Chappell Foundation dinner

MELBOURNE, August 3: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will be the guest speaker at the fifth annual The Chappell Foundation SCG dinner on August 10, which raises funds for the fight against youth homelessness in the country.

Founded in 2017, The Chappell Foundation has raised more than AUD3 million for homeless youth in recent years, donating those funds to partner NGOs on the front line of the fight against homelessness, according to cricket.com.au.

Cummins, is at the forefront of philanthropic activities through his commitment to addressing issues relating to Covid-19 and climate change crisis, among others.

He will join the list of greats such as Ricky Ponting, Jimmy Barnes, Tim Paine and the late Shane Warne, who have all spoken at the event in the previous editions of the event.

“Cricketing tragics, and sports lovers generally, are guaranteed a memorable evening,” said Darshak Mehta, chairman and co-founder with Greg of The Chappell Foundation.

“And every dollar TCF raises, net of event expenses, goes straight to supporting our charity partners’ struggle to defeat the national disgrace of youth homelessness.”

The report said that Cummins will address “all matters life and cricket in what has been an eventful period for the 28-year-old, who has not only taken on the Test captaincy, but is also recently married and last October became a father for the first time”.

Ian Chappell, who along with brothers Greg and Trevor, has helped compile the guest list said, “One of the reasons why Cummins is a good captain is because he understands bowling. He is also the most inspirational player in the team, so why wouldn’t he be a good captain? It will be interesting to hear what he has to say about life and captaincy.”